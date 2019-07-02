Sachem Head Capital Management LP Holds Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Fsi Group Has Cut Its Holding by $1.43 Million

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 52,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 323,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 26.47M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 1.74 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.