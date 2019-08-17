Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $78.40 Million; Nautilus (NLS) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Increased Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 67.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 96,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.31% . The institutional investor held 238,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 142,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 510,035 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 26/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Fitness Solutions uses Birst Enterprise Analytics Platform to Get Single View of Business; 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued Growth; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 05/03/2018 – Nautilus Results Miss Mark — Market Mover; 05/03/2018 Nautilus 4Q EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loans; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – CONTINUES TO ARRANGE BRIDGE LOANS FROM DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE LTD; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.26M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $62,659 activity. 10,000 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares with value of $27,806 were bought by JOHNSON M CARL III. McMahon William B bought 14,000 shares worth $19,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYK) by 1.25M shares to 134,800 shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 974,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,600 shares, and cut its stake in Endo Intl Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:ENDP).

