Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $103.59 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Whitebox Advisors Lifted Stake by $8.36 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 2.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 236,678 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 403,647 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 371,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,860 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.