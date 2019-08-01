Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $78.40 Million; Constellation Brands A (STZ) Shares Declined While Jacobs & Co Has Increased by $1.28 Million Its Position

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $196.82. About 844,230 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 3.08M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,656 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,759 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Horan Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 14,007 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 165,188 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 207,326 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,871 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 4,539 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advisor Prns accumulated 3,716 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd stated it has 27,110 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc reported 1,300 shares. 21,317 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Comerica Retail Bank reported 49,620 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp by 2,105 shares to 58,234 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,631 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tekne Mgmt Lc invested 5.21% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Avenir stated it has 3.64% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Voya Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 188,589 shares. 1.40M were accumulated by Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Corporation. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 3.02 million shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 560,959 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 30,907 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 342,115 shares. Congress Asset Communications Ma has 0.07% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Capital Impact Lc has 0.42% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 0% or 400 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Ltd Com owns 80,575 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Grs Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 288,631 shares.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.