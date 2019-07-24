Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $103.59 Million; Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Value Declined While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased by $525,000 Its Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 4.42 million shares traded or 35.46% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 19.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital Management has 71,466 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Howland Mgmt Limited Com has invested 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Rh Dinel Counsel has invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First State Bank Of Omaha has 437,638 shares. Wharton Business Group Ltd Llc owns 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,898 shares. Weatherstone Capital holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,449 shares. 7,673 are held by Foundry Prns Ltd Llc. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Com owns 7.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 591,996 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 1.55% or 1.63M shares. 13.20 million were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Com. Wisconsin Management Ltd has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei Invs Com reported 5.09 million shares stake. Bender Robert And Associates accumulated 1,887 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Windham Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 4,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.79M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

