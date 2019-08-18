Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $103.59 Million as Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Monroe Bank & Trust Upped Holding

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And KRE – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kames Public Limited Co accumulated 765,539 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 1.08% or 34,844 shares. Korea Investment Corp reported 3.33% stake. Finance Advisory Grp has 6,394 shares. Brookmont Cap stated it has 32,692 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 2.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 971,023 shares. Asset Management Gp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,266 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt invested in 101,377 shares. Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sol Capital Management has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 379,811 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,350 are held by First Wilshire Incorporated. Capstone Advsr invested in 0.13% or 6,662 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford stated it has 8.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pacific Global Investment Management stated it has 2,236 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 18,240 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wyoming-based Friess Lc has invested 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 16,629 shares. 854 are owned by Permanens Cap Limited Partnership. King Luther Cap Corporation invested 2.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Salley And Associates accumulated 1.73% or 6,029 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Company accumulated 0.15% or 350 shares. Iberiabank holds 1.1% or 5,323 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset owns 393,681 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 18,461 shares or 14.85% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Ltd has 14,896 shares. Maple Mgmt holds 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,847 shares. 152,425 are held by Meritage Group Lp.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,820 shares to 42,220 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,259 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).