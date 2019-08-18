Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); Landscape Capital Management Cut Its Block H & R (HRB) Stake as Valuation Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 64,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 98,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 162,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 2.65 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.26M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.