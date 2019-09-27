Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding by $31.74 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Share Price Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Increased Position

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 435,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 7.79 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.60M, up from 7.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 1.11 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21 million, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 185,698 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 7,039 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 344,937 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 42,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 102,195 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Sei Investments Co owns 6,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 8,597 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.37% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 175,889 shares. 2,476 were reported by Meeder Asset. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 39,562 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 84,817 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 55,658 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Jet Investors LP invested in 0.91% or 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Third Avenue Management Thinks It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Materials upgraded at Raymond James, seeing activist spark – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains sets Cactus II crude pipeline tariff rates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Companies owns 14,774 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 205,885 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Hightower Limited Liability Co reported 526,392 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 5,398 shares. Cbre Clarion accumulated 166,987 shares. 1.22M were reported by Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma. Westwood Gru invested in 0.19% or 703,311 shares. Natixis stated it has 1.25 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.08M shares. Rr Advsrs, Texas-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 0% stake. 11,500 are held by Aull Monroe Mgmt.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $507.22 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider EMG Investment – LLC sold $188.94 million.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 143,918 shares to 95,943 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 698,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21M shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.