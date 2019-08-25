Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $78.40 Million; Visa Com Cl A (V) Market Valuation Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Cut Position

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares to 17,042 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.