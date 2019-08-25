Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; As Synnex (SNX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $353,685

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 282,994 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh holds 0.06% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 10,507 shares. Tompkins Financial accumulated 171 shares. 15,389 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 628,779 shares. Proshare Advisors has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Gradient Ltd Llc has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 7,308 shares. Foster And Motley has 3,912 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Trust Lp has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.64% or 480,063 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Cap Limited Co has 0.03% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 58,427 shares.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synnex Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synnex: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are SYNNEX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SNX) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09M for 7.28 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Fin Gru, Texas-based fund reported 32,074 shares. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Garde Cap Inc has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Inc holds 3.07% or 9.17M shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Company reported 104,995 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 207,888 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,929 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,054 shares. Overbrook invested in 91,235 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Co holds 4.38% or 338,558 shares. Moreover, Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 3.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,778 shares.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.