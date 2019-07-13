Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $103.59 Million; Stock Value Rose; Dock Street Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 6.84M shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 504,910 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited owns 24.46M shares or 9.15% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold & Commerce owns 51,808 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Trust invested in 1.28% or 107,685 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 25,000 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa). Gfs Ltd Co holds 1.27% or 36,386 shares. Moreover, Btr Cap Mngmt has 4.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,807 shares. The Texas-based Natl Insur Tx has invested 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moody Bank & Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 613,567 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schafer Cullen Cap has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.04 million were reported by King Luther Capital Corporation.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,651 shares to 57,819 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,324 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).