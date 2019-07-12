Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $103.59 Million; Beaconlight Capital Has Boosted Its Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stake by $16.84 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 12.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 152,827 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories Founder Honored for Innovation at the Gateway to American Culture and Future Entertainment Exhibition at Smithsonian – GlobeNewswire” published on October 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Dolby Laboratories Celebrates Dolby Family Fellowship Recipient Films ‘Honey Boy’ and ‘The Sound of Silence’ at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.49 million shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $16.11 million activity. $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by JASPER N WILLIAM JR. Dolby Dagmar also sold $3.26M worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares. $2.21 million worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by CHEW LEWIS. TEVANIAN AVADIS had sold 1,960 shares worth $127,400 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $254,800 were sold by GOTCHER PETER C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.