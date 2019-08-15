Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $103.59 Million; Shares Rose; Visa (V) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Cut Stake

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 1,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,147 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 10,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 6.85M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp invested in 20,863 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Viking Global Invsts Lp accumulated 9.77M shares. Mcmillion Cap Incorporated holds 6.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 94,397 shares. Moreover, Cna Financial Corp has 4.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,430 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.44M shares. 20,000 are held by Barbara Oil Communication. Monarch Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gruss & holds 8.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 70,500 shares. Guild Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 11,680 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 70,805 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company reported 255,640 shares stake. Clarkston Cap Limited Liability Co has 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colonial stated it has 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stack Mngmt holds 519,314 shares or 7.34% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Comm Ca has 3.66M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cohen has 26,510 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Associates owns 2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 79,465 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aravt Global Ltd Llc reported 462,000 shares. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 3,615 shares. Becker Management owns 3,814 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Colonial Advisors stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). S&Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 231,928 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 31,948 shares or 3.04% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.4% stake. Utah Retirement System accumulated 332,863 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 184,504 shares to 699,317 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 17,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).