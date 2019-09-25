Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Position by $1.10 Million; Bridges Investment Management Position In Mastercard (MA) Was Increased

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22 million, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 6.70 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 15,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 328,325 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.85 million, up from 312,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $272.68. About 3.72M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Fincl Svcs holds 65,184 shares. Kepos Cap Lp owns 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,319 shares. Brookstone Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,872 shares. 101,798 were reported by Signature Estate & Advsrs Limited Com. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 282,952 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 13,465 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,200 were reported by Catalyst Advsrs Lc. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 729 shares. Smith Moore reported 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,219 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1.60 million shares. Strategic Financial Services invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8,830 shares to 34,894 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Corp Com by 6,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,840 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

