Sachem Head Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $103.59 Million as Stock Value Rose; Kames Capital Plc Decreased Its Position in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 52,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 436,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 978,266 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 15.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 835,978 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. California-based Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% or 9,760 shares. 6,665 were reported by Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny owns 38,107 shares. Schwartz Counsel invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stralem & holds 59,147 shares. Bluestein R H Com accumulated 486,803 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Loudon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 22,839 shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. High Pointe Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jennison Assocs holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31.64M shares. Schwerin Boyle Management holds 1.36% or 104,925 shares in its portfolio. Bell Fincl Bank has 19,244 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv has 5.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 106,234 shares. 283,109 are owned by Mai Cap Mgmt.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) by 77,642 shares to 959,849 shares, valued at $58.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 8,860 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 665 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Profund Lc has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Credit Suisse Ag owns 327,576 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 263,026 shares. Oppenheimer And Co Inc stated it has 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 116,774 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16,356 shares. Assetmark reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 50,633 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 110,691 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 352,087 shares stake.