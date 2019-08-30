Sachem Head Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Market Valuation Declined

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 3.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 21,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $204.9. About 78,963 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Menora Mivtachim Limited stated it has 1.61% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 7,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gates Cap Inc invested 3.55% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 38,692 were accumulated by Hgk Asset. Capital Ww, California-based fund reported 4.26 million shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 541,698 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 4,473 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Miles has invested 0.26% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 14,671 are owned by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 2.15 million shares. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.37% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Donâ€™t Mess With Canopy Growth Stock Until CGC Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Not Even Market Leadership Can Slow the Canopy Growth Stock Slide – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hexo Stock a Falling Knife Or Has It Reached a Good Entry Point? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why CGC Stock Needs a Huge Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 55,034 shares to 1,103 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 9,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,149 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price owns 92,049 shares for 3.96% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Associates stated it has 4,000 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 381,704 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,776 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 3.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.11 million shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,240 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us has 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rowland Co Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 64,106 shares. Payden And Rygel invested in 346,100 shares. Sather Financial Grp has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Llc has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.31M shares. Howe Rusling has invested 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Lc owns 84,353 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited reported 59,456 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.22% stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “(RVRS), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) – When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.