Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $78.40 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Btc Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 33,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $8.68 during the last trading session, reaching $272.09. About 2.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 799,112 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 77,712 shares. Moreover, Waterfront Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company has 3.06% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 738,666 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 40,168 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 805,734 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 12,600 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru invested in 7,750 shares. Grs Advsr Ltd Co holds 288,631 shares or 4.81% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 191,176 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 992 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Ltd reported 0.61% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alliancebernstein LP holds 170,088 shares. Eminence Capital LP invested in 5.50 million shares or 2.33% of the stock. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Reinhart Partners Inc reported 2.58% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,342 shares to 62,677 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

