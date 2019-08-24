Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 9,559 shares. 9,337 were accumulated by Parametrica Mgmt. Numerixs Techs has 0.15% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). American Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 125,244 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 40,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 35,560 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 37,899 shares. Profund Advsr Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Westwood Holdg Group Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 829,207 shares. Daiwa invested in 0% or 7,750 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Marlowe Prns Lp. Fjarde Ap owns 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 49,517 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 37,342 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 77,897 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd invested in 1.16% or 46,773 shares. Partnervest Advisory Llc holds 16,776 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co invested in 0.39% or 47,907 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,000 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Limited Company. Lincluden Management Ltd invested in 50,697 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 34,340 shares stake. Condor Cap Mngmt owns 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,443 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability invested in 1.51M shares. Stanley invested in 2,207 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation invested in 358,410 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 955,971 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Telemus accumulated 168,765 shares. Moreover, Ssi Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,253 shares.