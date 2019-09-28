Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sachem Capital Corp. 5 0.00 18.28M 0.51 9.72 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 14 11.52 83.75M 0.29 43.03

Demonstrates Sachem Capital Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Independence Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sachem Capital Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Sachem Capital Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sachem Capital Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sachem Capital Corp. 381,700,110.67% 0% 0% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 602,951,763.86% 4.1% 1.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sachem Capital Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.3% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders held 20.93% of Sachem Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sachem Capital Corp. -0.2% -3.14% 8.57% 22.28% 20.78% 26.34% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53%

For the past year Sachem Capital Corp. was less bullish than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Sachem Capital Corp. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.