Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Residential company, Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Sachem Capital Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Sachem Capital Corp. has 20.93% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sachem Capital Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sachem Capital Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Sachem Capital Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sachem Capital Corp. N/A 5 9.72 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Sachem Capital Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sachem Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 1.61 2.75

As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 34.35%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sachem Capital Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sachem Capital Corp. -0.2% -3.14% 8.57% 22.28% 20.78% 26.34% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Sachem Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Sachem Capital Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

Sachem Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sachem Capital Corp.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.