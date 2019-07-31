Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Comparison side by side

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) compete against each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sachem Capital Corp. 5 9.52 N/A 0.50 9.21 Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 7.85 N/A 5.68 8.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sachem Capital Corp. and Apartment Investment and Management Company. Apartment Investment and Management Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sachem Capital Corp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sachem Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sachem Capital Corp. and Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sachem Capital Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 9.6% Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. and Apartment Investment and Management Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sachem Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Apartment Investment and Management Company has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 3.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.9% of Sachem Capital Corp. shares and 0% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares. About 20.93% of Sachem Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sachem Capital Corp. 4.98% -2.93% 4.5% 11.81% 23.73% 18.67% Apartment Investment and Management Company 1.95% -1.61% 1.76% 10.04% 23.64% 14.45%

For the past year Sachem Capital Corp. was more bullish than Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Summary

Sachem Capital Corp. beats Apartment Investment and Management Company on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.