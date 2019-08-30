Sabre (SABR) Valuation Rose While Vulcan Value Partners Raised by $5.20 Million Its Stake; Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake Maintained by Convergence Investment Partners Llc

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 658,217 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 128.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 14,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 25,519 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 252,134 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 128,493 shares stake. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 6,245 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 3,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.11 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 29,048 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 3,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 7,587 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 73,040 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). C M Bidwell & Associate Limited invested in 2,850 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 0.26% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 313,937 shares. 491,555 are held by Bancshares Of Mellon. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0% or 2,774 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap Incorporated invested in 108,887 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 30,814 shares to 38,924 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,785 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 109,713 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Pnc Financial reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 49,567 shares. 17,528 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.48M shares or 1.62% of the stock. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.04% or 8.45 million shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.26% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 124,379 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 542,021 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 426,930 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com holds 157,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 88,584 were accumulated by Hallmark Cap. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 475,395 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 49,398 shares to 505,320 shares, valued at $60.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 393,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28M shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

