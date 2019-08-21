Sabre (SABR) to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019; Estee Lauder Companies (the (EL) Shorts Lowered By 2.77%

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (the (NYSE:EL) had a decrease of 2.77% in short interest. EL’s SI was 6.76M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.77% from 6.96M shares previously. With 1.41 million avg volume, 5 days are for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (the (NYSE:EL)’s short sellers to cover EL’s short positions. The SI to Estee Lauder Companies Inc (the’s float is 3.14%. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 3.26 million shares traded or 133.91% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre has $27 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 9.52% above currents $23.74 stock price. Sabre had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Among 12 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $142 lowest target. $195.92’s average target is -3.11% below currents $202.2 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, April 11 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 20. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 20.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.17 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 41.95 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

