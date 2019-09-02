Sabre (SABR) to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Boosted Continental Resources (CLR) Stake

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 148.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1.06 million shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.77M shares with $79.35M value, up from 711,855 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $10.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.37M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SABR) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Sabre Corp’s current price of $23.64 translates into 0.59% yield. Sabre Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre has $27 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 9.98% above currents $23.64 stock price. Sabre had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied QUS Analyst Target Price: $95 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sabre’s High Spending Continues To Challenge Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Justice Department moves to block Farelogix acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre Rides on Partnerships, Renews Croatia Airlines Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd invested in 49,666 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 25,000 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 4,004 shares. 60 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Jefferies Gp Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 853,825 are held by Regions Corp. Boston Private Wealth accumulated 194,709 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Management Llc has invested 0.08% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Markston Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Aurora Counsel has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Synovus Corp invested in 680 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt L P holds 40,608 shares. Capital Ww Investors, a California-based fund reported 8.45M shares. Meeder Asset invested in 7,182 shares. 19,843 are held by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated.

Among 7 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 78.94% above currents $29.2 stock price. Continental Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $55 target. Barclays Capital maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Company has 0.14% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Gotham Asset Management accumulated 5,703 shares. Hodges Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 2,598 shares in its portfolio. Growth Management LP invested in 0.22% or 80,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 122,490 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cwm Ltd holds 0.05% or 61,156 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 19,774 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 33,546 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 38,305 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De accumulated 0% or 30,072 shares. Cambrian Capital Partnership accumulated 96,050 shares. Millennium Limited Liability owns 1.60 million shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) stake by 1.66 million shares to 6.63 million valued at $55.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tellurian Inc New stake by 1.53M shares and now owns 981,407 shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was reduced too.