Sabre (SABR) to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019; Dlh Holdings (DLHC) SI Increased By 1150%

Dlh Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) had an increase of 1150% in short interest. DLHC’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1150% from 200 shares previously. With 30,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Dlh Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC)’s short sellers to cover DLHC’s short positions. The SI to Dlh Holdings Corp’s float is 0.03%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 33,480 shares traded or 64.49% up from the average. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SABR) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Sabre Corp’s current price of $23.31 translates into 0.60% yield. Sabre Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 986,510 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M; 01/05/2018 – SABRE R1Q ADJ. EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre has $27 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 11.54% above currents $23.31 stock price. Sabre had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De owns 1.27M shares. Carlson Cap L P holds 1.02 million shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 28,750 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 86,230 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company accumulated 630,447 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 71,337 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 41,825 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Twin Tree Management L P owns 40,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Trexquant L P owns 56,906 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.2% or 50,050 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 26.52 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.11 million. It offers defense and veteransÂ’ health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.