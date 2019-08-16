Sabre (SABR) to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019; Ameriprise Financial Has 1.05 Sentiment

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 248 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 236 decreased and sold stock positions in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The funds in our database now own: 100.64 million shares, down from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ameriprise Financial Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 196 Increased: 176 New Position: 72.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SABR) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Sabre Corp’s current price of $23.95 translates into 0.58% yield. Sabre Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 1.25M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 27.25 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre has $27 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 8.56% above currents $23.95 stock price. Sabre had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 1.34 million shares traded or 39.28% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.24 million for 7.75 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owns 30,641 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 2.67% invested in the company for 147,291 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Partners Llc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 3.03 million shares.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.