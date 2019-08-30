Sabre (SABR) Stock Value Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Position; Icahn Carl C Trimmed Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $105.02 Million; Share Value Rose

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5.19M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66M, down from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $98.09. About 980,922 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 163,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 86,230 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 249,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 818,435 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE R1Q ADJ. EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Ltd Liability Com owns 2,639 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 83,600 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has 343,252 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bokf Na owns 8,265 shares. Caymus Capital Lp invested 6.25% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1,800 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 28,989 shares. Td Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 78,046 shares. 3 are owned by Advisory Alpha. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% or 37,234 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 19,655 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 90,165 shares. 107 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 197,838 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares were bought by Stice Travis D..

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,862 shares to 20,507 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 71,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 40,608 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 160 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 24,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). The New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 740,071 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 3,003 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 411,959 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.03% or 155,498 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 124,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Management Corporation stated it has 21,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Cipher Cap LP holds 0.08% or 48,742 shares in its portfolio.