Sabre (SABR) Shares Rose While Causeway Capital Management Decreased by $35.60 Million Its Stake; Entergy (ETR) Stake Raised by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 11.87 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 13.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 75,028 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 361,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.04 million, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 131,122 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 114,307 shares to 187,207 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 119,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp/Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 2.36 million shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $109.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Properties Llc.