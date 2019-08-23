Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Raised Stake; First American Bank Raised Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) as Shares Declined

First American Bank increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 18,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 1.16 million shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 622,615 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 603,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 170,797 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange; 16/05/2018 – Sabre announces upcoming webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 32,629 shares to 451,624 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,103 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 7,786 shares to 131,699 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Funds (AMECX) by 13,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,843 shares, and cut its stake in Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.