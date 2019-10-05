Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Alphaone Investment Services Has Decreased Gp Strategies (GPX) Holding by $1.28 Million; Share Value Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 64,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 792,903 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60M, down from 857,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 1.27M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 74.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 85,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The institutional investor held 28,592 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $431,000, down from 114,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 23,441 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M

More notable recent GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Why Beaten-Up GP Strategies Stock Could Double – Profit Confidential” on December 21, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GP Strategies Launches a Digital User-Adoption Solution to SAP Customers as Part of the Partner Managed Cloud Program – PRNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GP Strategies Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “GP Strategies Corp. (GPX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 17,800 shares to 62,800 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GPX’s profit will be $3.89M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by GP Strategies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold GPX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 1.58% less from 14.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.75% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,007 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 23,199 shares. First Interstate Bancorp, Montana-based fund reported 6,470 shares. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 163,541 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc invested in 1,007 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 754,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Plc owns 1,919 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,078 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 56,490 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt has 123,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 823 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 41,622 shares to 366,191 shares, valued at $67.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.94M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) 2.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sabre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “kulula.com Partners with Sabre to Reinvent the Airport Experience – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sabre Deserves A Higher Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 34% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.