Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Ciena (CIEN) Share Price Rose, Horizon Investment Services Has Upped by $522,773 Its Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.59M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN)

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 11.87 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 13.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 1.45M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 380,735 shares to 7.39 million shares, valued at $84.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 109,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Llp reported 2.97M shares. 739,110 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Jane Street Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 10,740 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 475,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru Comm has 0.04% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 17,005 shares. Miller Howard Inc New York holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 2.62 million shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 97,223 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 63,639 shares. Nomura Asset reported 49,666 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 13,807 shares. 14,975 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company. Sound Shore Management Ct reported 3.14% stake. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 22,732 shares. Echo Street Capital Limited Company invested in 0.66% or 1.58M shares. Moreover, Shine Advisory Serv has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Al Murshed Travel and Tourism signs an exclusive agreement with Sabre – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Sabre, Groupon, Intrexon, Comfort Systems, O’Reilly Automotive, and Ellington Financial â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,095.39 down -54 points – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) 2.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230000 Residents – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt invested in 9,408 shares. 143,723 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 1.14M are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 3,310 shares in its portfolio. 948,222 were reported by Tiaa Cref Lc. Perkins Capital, a Minnesota-based fund reported 27,750 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.49% or 29,017 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.13 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 292,878 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 0.09% stake. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability owns 64,392 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 178,467 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 76,484 shares.