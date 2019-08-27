Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Lifted Stake by $562,548; Oppenheimer & Company Increases Holding in Albemarle (ALB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 221.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 26,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 38,874 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, up from 12,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 236,060 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 4,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 31,160 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 26,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 438,954 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sabre’s High Spending Continues To Challenge Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Apiso and Sabre Partner to Power Virtual Travel Payments in the Middle East – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabre (SABR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Sabre – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Company invested in 739,110 shares or 0.11% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council holds 58,160 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 7.67 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 55,700 shares. 27,739 are held by Fort Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 161,796 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% stake. Aperio Ltd accumulated 26,754 shares. Eagle Asset has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 103,782 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Co accumulated 186,576 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 60 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com reported 0.07% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 1.43M shares. Pathstone Family Office has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN) by 7,752 shares to 97,506 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,052 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 14,049 shares to 9,419 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 58,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,790 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.