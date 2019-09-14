Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Decreased Its Position by $355,212 as Valuation Rose; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $534,160 as Share Value Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 393,347 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, up from 381,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 9.43 million shares traded or 37.48% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST FOR $7.6B IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone offers peek into private equity’s UK gender pay gap; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 16/04/2018 – Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios Seeking Alternatives to Blackstone Offer; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA REPORTS ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 16,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 52,137 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 68,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 617,792 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Justice Department moves to block Farelogix acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied QUS Analyst Target Price: $95 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) 2.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) ROE Of 27%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26 million for 32.67 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp has 40,238 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 43,164 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 153,476 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 1,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 42,021 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.08% or 79,925 shares. Advisory Serv Network Lc invested in 0% or 3,552 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 67,687 are owned by Gulf National Bank (Uk). Zwj Investment Counsel owns 1.27% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 730,324 shares. Sound Shore Incorporated Ct owns 7.92 million shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 612,246 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Amer Gp Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 20,889 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bank Systems Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 7,086 shares to 117,237 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 60,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blackstone Group (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone closes biggest-ever $20.5B real-estate fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,912 shares to 50,995 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,616 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.15% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 8,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 16,564 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co has 5.74 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Lc invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.25% or 6.58M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 4,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 12,480 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 689,022 shares. Telemus Lc reported 84,595 shares stake. Karp Mngmt Corporation has 16,765 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 399,055 shares. Citigroup reported 0.03% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company has 19,236 shares.