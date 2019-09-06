Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Hess (HES) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted Stake by $384,180 as Shares Rose

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 146,216 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, up from 139,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 2.35 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 4.25M shares traded or 128.54% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sabre’s High Spending Continues To Challenge Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre (SABR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre (SABR) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Inv has 0.27% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 38,820 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 686,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Loomis Sayles & Co LP reported 460 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 970,345 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 4,004 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 524,427 shares. Lateef Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,262 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.27M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 27,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc holds 0.04% or 2,978 shares. 206,053 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 183,082 shares.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26M for 32.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess Corporation’s Turnaround Is Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess: A Look At 1H19 Of The Overvalued Outperformer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7,962 shares to 157,541 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,912 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 3,453 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 24,429 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 31,207 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial reported 103 shares stake. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 18 shares. Loews Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 11,425 shares. Silvercrest Asset Llc reported 30,116 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.16% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 4,050 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.04% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 13,400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 11,445 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank accumulated 4,257 shares. 114 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited. 25,318 are owned by Cibc Asset Inc.