Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Decreased Position by $4.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cs Mckee LP Boosted Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $869,400

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $171.13. About 777,159 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 186,079 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 909,973 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 243,304 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 68,283 shares stake. 89,080 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Ltd. Earnest Limited Company accumulated 630,447 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd accumulated 1.62% or 2.48 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 857,360 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 109,713 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Moreover, Bb&T has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 76,268 shares. 973,218 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 11,594 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 1.50M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 1.23 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.86 million for 36.06 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,999 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 18,215 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,517 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 970 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability invested in 3,579 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Garland Management reported 3.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Main Street Rech Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Callahan Advsr Llc owns 2,762 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Company holds 4,067 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.85% or 654,267 shares. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 0.13% or 10,653 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.23% or 426,215 shares in its portfolio.

