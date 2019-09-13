Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Has Increased Its Position by $340,626 as Market Valuation Rose; Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Holding Maintained by Okumus Fund Management Ltd

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 519.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 15,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 18,461 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $410,000, up from 2,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 605,815 shares traded or 38.10% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL AGREES TO SETTLE SECURITIES LAWSUITS; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES – ENTITLED TO INCENTIVE OF 2.83 BLN RUPEES ON INVESTMENTS MADE IN FIXED ASSETS FROM 1ST APRIL, 2013 TO 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2017; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECH – RECEIPT OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Inspiratory Muscle and Endurance Training in Heart Failure Patients With Pacemaker; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 21/03/2018 – Sport Endurance Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Yield Endurance, Enters into Strategic Partnership with Madison Partners; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 949,378 shares. Proshare Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% stake. Whittier Company accumulated 137 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 402,947 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Numerixs Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Northern Tru accumulated 3.00M shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,562 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 75,651 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 262 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.08% or 79,925 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 10,561 shares to 18,564 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I3 Verticals Inc by 61,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,028 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $128,850 activity.