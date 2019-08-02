Sabre (SABR) Share Value Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $399,567 Its Holding; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Tradition Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 20,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $274.79. About 159,292 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 622,615 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 603,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 245,510 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – Sabre announces upcoming webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,822 shares to 9,490 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,625 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24,990 shares to 124,746 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) by 18,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).