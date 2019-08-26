Sabre (SABR) Position Has Raised by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc; Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Rollins (ROL) Stake by $717,500

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 667,349 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,027 shares as the company's stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 622,615 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 603,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 285,281 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sabre Rides on Partnerships, Renews Croatia Airlines Deal – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Despegar, Latin America’s top online travel agency, signs multi-year agreement extension with Sabre – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre (SABR) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 21% Earnings Growth, Did Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rollins Inc (ROL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rollins: Great Business, But Still Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

