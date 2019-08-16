Sabre (SABR) Market Valuation Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Upped by $399,567 Its Holding; Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Position Boosted by Secor Capital Advisors Lp

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 622,615 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 603,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 1.25M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 27,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The hedge fund held 62,830 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 35,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 571,356 shares traded or 73.14% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.32B; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd owns 686,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 286,628 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.97 million shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 28,133 shares. Menta Ltd Co stated it has 56,200 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). State Street invested in 9.15 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 3.56M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 0.44% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 2.48M shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa owns 13,314 shares. 1832 Asset Lp owns 1.95M shares. Community Natl Bank Na accumulated 260 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 507 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 3.35M shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 278,522 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 24,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,868 shares, and cut its stake in National Comm Corp.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,200 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG) by 79,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,641 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Markel Corporation holds 0.05% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com has 27 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 2.34 million shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 57,000 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 0% or 289,833 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,366 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,895 shares. 100 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Fenimore Asset invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 67,623 are held by Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 5,061 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Millennium Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 24,489 shares.