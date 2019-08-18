Sabre (SABR) Holder Sound Shore Management Trimmed Its Position; Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Increased Chevron (CVX) Holding

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 13,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corporation (SABR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 327,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 7.64M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.32 million, down from 7.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 2.29 million shares traded or 15.42% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa owns 237,095 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.34% or 11,080 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,830 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 200,962 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,431 shares. Chemung Canal Tru invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Saturna Corporation stated it has 4,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Violich Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 64,774 shares. Country Natl Bank has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cim Investment Mangement reported 10,276 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 143,065 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 45,094 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 9,910 shares to 29,678 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0 by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,611 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 291,388 shares to 6.58M shares, valued at $119.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 142,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc stated it has 11,976 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs holds 970,345 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). British Columbia has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Proshare holds 0% or 24,149 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp holds 0.02% or 215,768 shares in its portfolio. Cipher LP stated it has 0.08% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Dnb Asset Management As reported 68,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Comm Na has 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Com invested in 0.01% or 11,771 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Caprock Gru Inc reported 0.07% stake. Brookstone Capital accumulated 0.05% or 38,874 shares. Ameritas Partners owns 0.08% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 80,914 shares. 25,000 were reported by Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sabre announces milestone migration of La Quinta by Wyndham to SynXis Platform – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabre (SABR) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sabre Kicks Off its 2019 Technology Exchange in Las Vegas – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting SABR Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.