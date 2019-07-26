Sabre (SABR) Holder Brookstone Capital Management Increased Holding by $562,548; Tdam Usa Raised Facebook (FB) Position by $4.77 Million as Valuation Rose

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 221.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 26,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,874 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, up from 12,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 610,518 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 399.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 28,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 7,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89 million shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – California pension system presses Facebook on data protection; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 24/05/2018 – FB PARTNERING WITH YOUGOV TO IDENTIFY PUBLIC DEBATE SHIFTS; 24/05/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TO CARRY OUT THOROUGH CHECKS ON FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP BY DECEMBER 2018 – TASS; 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda; 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profile data scraped by third parties; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.