Sabre (SABR) Holder Archon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; Nfc Investments Maintains Position in Capital One Finl (COF)

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 18,651 shares as the company's stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 136,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 118,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 27,174 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company's stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 20,579 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 131,469 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Llc has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Convergence Partners Limited accumulated 95,798 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 821,857 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 7,182 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 739,110 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 49,567 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 30,778 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd accumulated 630,447 shares. Oakbrook Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 62,204 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,807 are held by Westpac Bk Corporation. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel owns 1,969 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.77% or 81,280 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.02% or 1.51 million shares. Blair William Il accumulated 41,540 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2.69 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mgmt LP has 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 53,500 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 859 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 6,540 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 623,745 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 2,774 are held by Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Co. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York reported 1,260 shares stake. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).