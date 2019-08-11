Sabre (SABR) Holder Archon Capital Management Decreased Position as Shares Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Republic Services (RSG) Position by $406,560; Shares Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 27,664 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 32,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 996,701 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 1.43 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 16/05/2018 – Sabre announces upcoming webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Holding Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 251,552 shares to 526,455 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,423 shares, and has risen its stake in P.H. Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 25.85 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Kbc Group Nv holds 64,948 shares. Castleark Lc has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0.22% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Guyasuta Inv invested 3.62% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.07% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Beese Fulmer Investment Management owns 7,510 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.04% or 1.79M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 18,937 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The Illinois-based Savant Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cibc stated it has 36,129 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 3,664 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 324,258 shares. Highlander Mgmt Lc holds 1.07% or 21,600 shares.

