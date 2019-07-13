Sabre (SABR) Holder Archon Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $4.11 Million as Stock Price Declined; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Raised Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding by $4.70 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 195,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,257 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 292,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 786,229 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Rev $3.76B-$3.84B; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 42,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,503 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, up from 203,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,114 shares to 125,034 shares, valued at $35.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,201 shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Money Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,129 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Greenbrier Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 100,000 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi holds 2.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,765 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 58,007 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 15,260 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 1.74% or 35,677 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Live Your Vision Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 4.41M shares. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Personal Capital Advisors has invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.81% stake. Parthenon Lc has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,344 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc owns 2,618 shares. Randolph Comm has invested 3.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.91 million for 36.27 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 76,945 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 22,732 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.02M shares stake. Loomis Sayles & Company LP reported 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 27,204 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 740,071 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 12,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Limited reported 450 shares. Nordea Management holds 7,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Guggenheim Lc holds 131,469 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 31,673 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 58,160 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.