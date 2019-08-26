Sabre Corporation (SABR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Both Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation 22 1.61 N/A 1.00 23.49 Virtusa Corporation 48 0.86 N/A 0.34 130.64

In table 1 we can see Sabre Corporation and Virtusa Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtusa Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sabre Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Sabre Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Virtusa Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta means Sabre Corporation’s volatility is 24.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Virtusa Corporation’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sabre Corporation. Its rival Virtusa Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Virtusa Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sabre Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sabre Corporation and Virtusa Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Sabre Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.66% of Sabre Corporation shares and 90.4% of Virtusa Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Sabre Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of Virtusa Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -0.59% 2.93% 12.54% 1.82% -9.47% 8.64% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year Sabre Corporation has stronger performance than Virtusa Corporation

Summary

Sabre Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Virtusa Corporation.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.