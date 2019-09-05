Sabre Corporation (SABR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation 22 1.65 N/A 1.00 23.49 Switch Inc. 12 9.68 N/A 0.08 171.77

Demonstrates Sabre Corporation and Switch Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Switch Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sabre Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sabre Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Switch Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sabre Corporation and Switch Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3% Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sabre Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Switch Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Switch Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sabre Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sabre Corporation and Switch Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Switch Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sabre Corporation is $26, with potential upside of 9.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sabre Corporation and Switch Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.66% and 62.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Sabre Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Switch Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -0.59% 2.93% 12.54% 1.82% -9.47% 8.64% Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86%

For the past year Sabre Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Switch Inc.

Summary

Sabre Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Switch Inc.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.