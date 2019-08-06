Sabre Corporation (SABR) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation 22 1.72 N/A 1.00 23.49 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.37 N/A 0.28 7.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MIND C.T.I. Ltd seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sabre Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Sabre Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sabre Corporation and MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3% MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta means Sabre Corporation’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, MIND C.T.I. Ltd has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sabre Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, MIND C.T.I. Ltd has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sabre Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sabre Corporation and MIND C.T.I. Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Sabre Corporation has a 5.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sabre Corporation and MIND C.T.I. Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.66% and 16.2%. 0.5% are Sabre Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -0.59% 2.93% 12.54% 1.82% -9.47% 8.64% MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82%

For the past year Sabre Corporation had bullish trend while MIND C.T.I. Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Sabre Corporation beats MIND C.T.I. Ltd on 9 of the 11 factors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.