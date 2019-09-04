Sabre Corporation (SABR) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Contrasting side by side

As Information Technology Services businesses, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation 22 1.62 N/A 1.00 23.49 Infosys Limited 11 3.91 N/A 0.51 22.07

Table 1 highlights Sabre Corporation and Infosys Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Infosys Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sabre Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sabre Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Infosys Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sabre Corporation and Infosys Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3% Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Sabre Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, Infosys Limited’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sabre Corporation and Infosys Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Infosys Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Sabre Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 11.54% and an $26 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sabre Corporation and Infosys Limited are owned by institutional investors at 98.66% and 18.7% respectively. Sabre Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.2% of Infosys Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -0.59% 2.93% 12.54% 1.82% -9.47% 8.64% Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56%

For the past year Sabre Corporation was less bullish than Infosys Limited.

Summary

Sabre Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Infosys Limited.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.