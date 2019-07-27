Sabre Corporation (SABR) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Comparison side by side

As Information Technology Services companies, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation 22 1.67 N/A 1.00 19.92 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 115 5.22 N/A 2.46 47.62

Table 1 highlights Sabre Corporation and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Sabre Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sabre Corporation and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sabre Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sabre Corporation. Its rival Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Sabre Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sabre Corporation and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Sabre Corporation has an average target price of $26, and a 9.15% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is $132, which is potential -2.66% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Sabre Corporation appears more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sabre Corporation and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.66% and 91.9%. Insiders held 0.5% of Sabre Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -4.18% -8.78% -14.16% -22.02% -15.51% -7.86% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.96% 3.63% 9.79% 9.1% 11.99% 14.33%

For the past year Sabre Corporation has -7.86% weaker performance while Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has 14.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats Sabre Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.