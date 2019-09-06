Sabre Corp. (SABR) Stock Rose While Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered by $1.93 Million Its Stake; Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Realpage (RP) by $851,220 as Stock Price Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 77,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.4. About 80,502 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 91,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 274,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 789,477 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Sabre’s first quarter 2018 earnings release available on its Investor Relations website; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "RealPage Enters Into New Credit Facilities – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,524 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,508 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $41.59 million activity.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Sabre (SABR) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq" on February 13, 2019

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.25 million for 32.99 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.